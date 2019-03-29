<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari says his decision to observe the Juma’at prayers at the Presidential Villa and not the National Mosque in Abuja, is to prevent the constraints and inconveniences presidential movements may cause to the people.

A presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the President disclosed this when he responded to a request by a delegation of Imams and Senior Islamic Scholars from all states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The delegation, led by Prof. Shehu Ahmad Galadanci, the Murshid, National Mosque, was at State House to congratulate the president on his victory at the February 23 presidential election.

The president said, ‘‘Regarding your request for me to be attending Juma’at prayers in the National Mosque, I implore you to note that I personally started observing Juma’at prayers in the State House in order to reduce hardships which people may pass through.

‘‘As you all know, presidential movements require roadblocks and other attendant restrictions which could subject worshippers and other people to a lot of difficulties.’’

President Buhari welcomed the counsel of the Islamic scholars on the teachings of the Prophet about the obligations of leaders towards their subjects, and vice-versa.

He thanked them for their prayers and support for his administration, assuring that the administration would leave no stone unturned in addressing the security challenges facing the country.