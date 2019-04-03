<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, met his critic, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, or the first time after the 2019 general elections.

Both leaders were in Dakar, capital of Senegal, at the inauguration ceremony of the Senegalese President, Macky Sall.

Recall that former President Obasanjo had supported the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the just concluded presidential election.

The elder statesman, who said his support for Atiku had nothing to do with any personal grudge against the President, explained that his decision was in the best interest of the country.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the Senegalese President enjoyed the presence of leaders from different parts of the continent, including prominent Nigerians.

They include some state governors and members of President Buhari’s cabinet, as well as the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.