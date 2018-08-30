President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the various challenges facing the country since the inception of his administration in 2015 had given way.

He said the challenges had translated into dividends which, he added, will increase considerably.

Buhari said these in an address he delivered at the Women Political Aspirants Summit held in Abuja.

The summit was organised by the National Council of Women Societies, Women in Politics Forum and the National Centre for Women Development in collaboration with Office of the Wife of the President.

The President said the dividends being offered by his administration would translate to improved welfare for Nigerians and better amenities.

“Let me use this opportunity to state that the challenges we have witnessed since 2015 have given way to dividends, which can only increase considerably and translate to better infrastructure, more jobs and more food on the tables of Nigerians,” the President said.

Buhari described Nigeria as a country of opportunities and possibilities blessed with productive and skilled manpower, coupled with resources still being harnessed.

He said with the right leadership at all levels, appropriate mindset and strong institutions, Nigeria could attain great heights.

Buhari noted that women constitute more than 50 percent of voters and, according to him, are by experience more dedicated and principled than their male counterparts.

He said politicians relied on female voters because their word was usually their bond.

“Women stand by candidates they believe in all the way so politicians do a lot to gain their confidence.

“On this note, let me recall and thank Nigerian women who put their confidence in me and voted for me in 2015.

“It is my hope that the confidence is still there; seeing this gathering. I am confident that it will remain,” he said.