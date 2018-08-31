President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday declared that Nigerians migrating illegally to Europe, were on their own as he would never support any illegality or indiscipline.

President Buhari stated this while fielding questions from journalists during a joint press briefing between him and the visiting German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said, “I am against my country men and women finding their way illegally out of Nigeria. They feel that their is greener pasture there. We don’t support anything illegal or indiscipline.

Anybody that does it or feels his country is not offering him the best and defile the desert is doing it at his risk.”

Also Nigeria and Germany on Friday signed Memoranda of Understanding, MoU,on Agriculture, Commerce and Automobiles.

The first agreement was signed by the First Deputy National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajia Saratu Iya Abubakar, on behalf of Nigeria and Dr. Stefan Liebing of German-Africa Business Association on behalf of Germany.

The second agreement was signed by the Managing Director of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed and Peter Huser of the PETKUS Technologie GmbH.