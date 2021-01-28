



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja met with the leadership of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs led by its President-General, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

Newsmen report that the agenda of the meeting which went into closed door session was unknown to State House correspondents as at the time of filing this report.





Newsmen, however, gathered that the Sultan may brief the president on his ongoing sensitisation programme on COVID-19 vaccine for Muslim scholars and Imams in Nigeria.

The sensitisation programme is being facilitated by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

President Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as well as the governors of Nigeria’s 36 states have agreed to take the COVID-19 vaccine on live television to help drive acceptance among the populace.