Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday paid an unscheduled visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he briefly met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Newsmen report that the meeting between the retired general and Jonathan, which was held behind closed door, lasted about 10 minutes.

Newsmen report that Jonathan’s mission to the villa was unknown as he did not speak to newsmen.





Newsmen, however, gathered that the former president was on a “thank you” visit to the president, who recently consoled him over an attack on his country home, Otuoke, Bayelsa, by unknown gunmen last December.

Buhari reassured Jonathan of his safety and security.

The President had put a call through to his predecessor to sympathise with him over the attack.

During the attack, three of the gunmen were killed, while a soldier also died.

The former president last visited the presidential villa on October 10, 2019.