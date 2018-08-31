President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted the South West Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a dinner at the First Lady Conference hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the president and members of the South West APC Caucus would use the opportunity of the dinner to deliberate and strategise on the forthcoming Osun State governorship election slated for Sept. 22.

It would be recalled that the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiohmole, had on Wednesday inaugurated a 63-member national campaign council for the Osun governorship election in Abuja.

The Campaign Council is being headed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

NAN also reports that the dinner was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, South West APC NEC and NWC members as well as Governors of Osun, Ondo, Oyo and Kano states.

Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun APC gubernatorial candidate, was officially presented to the president at the event.