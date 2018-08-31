President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday departed for China accompanied by his wife, Aisha Buhari and one of his daughters.

The presidency had on Thursday released a statement that the president would be attending the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation scheduled to hold from September 3 to 4 in Beijing.

In the statement signed by Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s first engagement in Beijing would be an interactive session with the Nigerian Community in China at the Nigerian Embassy.

Before the formal opening of the FOCAC Summit, he said the President in his capacity as current Chair of ECOWAS, would deliver remarks at the High-Level Dialogue between Chinese and African leaders, business representatives and African entrepreneurs.

He added that the Nigerian President is scheduled to join President Xi Jinping and other African leaders for the opening and roundtable sessions of the 2018 FOCAC Beijing Summit with the theme “Towards an even Stronger China-Africa Community with a Shared Future.”