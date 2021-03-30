



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing a security meeting at the Executive Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is taking place ahead of his scheduled trip to London, the United Kingdom (UK), for a routine medical check-up.





In attendance are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Minister of Defence, Major-General, Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Others who are at the meeting are Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Zubairu; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air-Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amoo.

Others are the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.