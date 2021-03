Ahead of next week’s House of Representatives by-election for the vacant seat of Aba North/South federal constituency, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has stepped up its campaign for its candidate, Hon Mascot Uzor Kalu, the party also resolving to centre its campaign on infrastructure and social welfare, stating that it won’t be distracted by what it described as a ‘campaign of calumny’ by its main rival, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the state.