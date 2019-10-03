<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday arrived in Pretoria, South Africa for a state visit and 9th meeting of Bi-National Commission, which will for the first time witness participation of the two Heads of State after an elevation.

The President’s plane arrived in the South African Air force Base, Waterkloof, at 9.10pm, and he was received by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesman said in a statement.

The Bi-National Commission meeting was elevated to the level of Presidents’ participation, following the strategic position of the two economies in Africa and need for stronger relations, and President Buhari and his host, President Cyril Ramophosa, will co-chair the meeting on Thursday.

President @MBuhari arrives South Africa on a three-day State Visit. PMB is in SA following an invitation by President @CyrilRamaphosa, to discuss welfare of Nigerians, and find common grounds for building harmonious relations with their hosts. #PMBinSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/Mz7odh52EY — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 2, 2019

Before the meeting, which will be held at the Union Building, both Presidents will have a tête-à-tête to discuss issues of mutual interests relating to the welfare of citizens, and expanding economic and cultural ties, the statement added/

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba, said the visit will enable more harmonious relations between the two largest economies in Africa, and open up more frontiers of opportunities for prosperity by encouraging more exchange and investments, especially for Nigerians.

While in SA, PMB will hold a town hall meeting with Nigerians living in the country, with a view to sharing in their experiences and reassuring them of the @NigerianGov’s commitment to working for the protection of their lives and property and promoting peaceful co-existence. pic.twitter.com/eLavRtEh6a — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 2, 2019

Malam Shehu said 32 agreements and Memoranda Of Understanding (MoU) had been signed at the Bi-National Commission, which will be mutually beneficial to both nations, adding that the meeting will provide an opportunity to review progress.

“President Buhari is on a state visit to South Africa. While in South Africa, the two leaders will review a number of issues in our Bi-National Commission, including issues that affect citizens,’’ he said.

President Buhari will hold an interactive meeting with Nigerians in South Africa before returning to Abuja.