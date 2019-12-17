Justice H.I.O Oshomah of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced Williams Greatman (aka Fubara Duke) to six months imprisonment for forging a Certificate of Occupancy in order to stand as a surety for a suspect.
The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, and his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige, to explain why nothing was done regarding the 21 days ultimatum given by Electricity Workers Union over unpaid benefits to disengaged employees of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), as well as improved condition of services by their current employers.
The Chairman, Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service (EKIRS), Mr Olumuyiwa Ogunmilade, has denied reports that traders at the popular Fayose market in Ado-Ekiti were asked to pay between N20,000 and N30,000 as tax.