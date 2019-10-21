A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the Accountable Leadership For Better Nigeria Initiative, ALBNI, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, of his duties over claims by the latter that debt owed the federal government by the International Oil Companies, IOCs, would be difficult to recover legitimately.
The forums of All Progressives Congress (APC) states’ chairmen in the Southeast and the South-south are supporting President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for a forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) accounts.
The Minister for Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has charged civil society and Non-Governmental Organisations in the country to encourage youths to see education as key to development and campaign against drug addiction.
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has reiterated the necessity of various National Sports Federations under his watch to start early preparations for Tokyo 2020 which he assured would make a big difference between success and failure.