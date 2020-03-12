<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Rivers State Police Command has displayed a huge number of assorted and sophisticated arms and ammunition recovered after a mop-up from criminals in the state.

The Command also paraded suspected criminals terrorizing parts of the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters, Moscow road, Port Harcourt, disclosed that the achievement was made possible with the help of officers of the Operation sting in a combined operation with other security agencies.





CP Dandaura said the team stormed Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas and destroyed twenty camps belonging to hoodlums where arms and ammunitions were recovered.

He added that personnel attached to the tactical units also stormed a forest in Obibi, Etche Local Government Area of the State, arrested and rescued kidnapped victims and recovered arms.

“Here we have six suspected cultists, 7 suspected kidnappers, and 10 suspected armed robbers. We also 3 foiled Robbery incidents.

“65 arms, 80 cartridges, 20 magazines, 20 ammunitions, 648 tramadol, 20 pieces of laptops computer were recovered as parts of achievements recorded under review,” CP Dandaura said.