Thousands of Workers gathered at the Agege Stadium to join there counterparts around the world for the May 1st International Workers Day celebration.

The Lagos state governor was represented by Commissioner of Physical planning, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye.

Members of Trade and Labour Unions, Associations, etc were also present to bring their demands to the front burner.

Although the day is set aside to celebrate workers, it was also an opportunity for them to demand better welfare and working conditions from their employers in the public and private sector.

Sex workers and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore were also part of the agitations for better deal from fellow Nigerians and from government to the working class during the celebration.