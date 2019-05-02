Sex workers demanding for better deal

Thousands of Workers gathered at the Agege Stadium to join there counterparts around the world for the May 1st International Workers Day celebration.

The Lagos state governor was represented by Commissioner of Physical planning, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye.

Members of Trade and Labour Unions, Associations, etc were also present to bring their demands to the front burner.

Although the day is set aside to celebrate workers, it was also an opportunity for them to demand better welfare and working conditions from their employers in the public and private sector.

Sex workers and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore were also part of the agitations for better deal from fellow Nigerians and from government to the working class during the celebration.

Thousands of Workers gathered at the Agege Stadium to join there counterparts around the world for the May 1st International Workers Day celebration.

Workers on parade at Agege Stadium

Lagos Commissioner of Physical planning, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye, addressing the workers

Thousands of Workers gathered at the Agege Stadium to join there counterparts around the world for the May 1st International Workers Day celebration.

Workers on parade during the celebration

Sex workers demanding fr better deal

Sex workers demanding for better deal

Workers at May Day celebration in Lagos

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR