Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, was welcomed to the Google headquarters by CEO Sundar Pichai who led a team of executives in a meeting with the VP and other officials.

He was also hosted in a series of investment forums in Silicon Valley interacting with key US technology firms promoting Nigeria tech firms and speaks at LinkedIn Fireside Chat with Co-Founder Allen Blue, when he visited the company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Accompanied by Dr Okey Enelemah; Amb. Dipe Olu and other govt officials.