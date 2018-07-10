Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, was welcomed to the Google headquarters by CEO Sundar Pichai who led a team of executives in a meeting with the VP and other officials.
He was also hosted in a series of investment forums in Silicon Valley interacting with key US technology firms promoting Nigeria tech firms and speaks at LinkedIn Fireside Chat with Co-Founder Allen Blue, when he visited the company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley.
Accompanied by Dr Okey Enelemah; Amb. Dipe Olu and other govt officials.
