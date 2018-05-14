Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Monday declared open in Abuja the 8th Commonwealth Conference of Heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa.

The conference has as its theme: Partnership Towards Assets Recovery and Return. Abuja.

It was attended by Sec. Gen. Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia, Former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, former Nigerian leaders, Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ag. Chairman EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and other members of the African Commonwealth delegation.