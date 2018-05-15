The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, witnessed another fierce clash between the Police and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) who have been holding protest to demand the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife on Monday.

The clash between members of the group grounded activities at the Federal Secretariat complex in Abuja as they took over all the roads leading to the expansive facility.

Attempt by the Police to drive them away led to a clash in which the Shiite members who used stones as their weapon temporarily gain upper hands and were able to drive officers of the law enforcement agency away. They then proceeded to vandalise a police van left behind by the fleeing officers. However, the Police later re-enforce and with the use of tear gas were able to disperse the Shiite members. Some of the Shiite members were also arrested.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since they were arrested in December 2015 following the clash between members of IMN and the military in Zaria, Kaduna State.