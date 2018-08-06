The duo of Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, met in Abuja on Monday.

According to the Twitter handle of Tinubu, @AsiwajuTinubu, they met in the company of APC Chieftain, Alhaji Yusuf Ali, in Abuja.

The APC had earlier revealed that the two men were discussing “a day after the PDP Senator met with President Buhari in London ahead of his planned defection to the APC.”