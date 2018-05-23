Some protesters stormed the office of Amnesty International in Abuja on Wednesday, accusing the human rights group of blackmailing the military.

The protesters who wielded different placards barricaded the entrance of the office.

The protest comes 24 hours to the launch of ‘‘They Betrayed Us: Women who survived Boko Haram subject to violence and abuse in Nigeria”.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the organisation said the report showed the impact of the Boko Haram conflict in the north-eastern parts of Nigeria on women who fled or were forced from their homes and were held in military run camps or in military detention.

“It shows the systematic patterns of violence and abuse against the women and how they have been affected in disproportionate or gender-specific ways and continue to face ongoing discrimination and violence,” the statement read.

An official of the organisation who spoke off the record said the protest was stage managed.

“This is not a coincidence. We are launching the report tomorrow and they came here today,” the official said.

“That was the same style they used last year. We refuse to be intimidated.”

Isa Sanusi, spokesman of the group, could not be reached as of the time this report was filed.