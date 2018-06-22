President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by the President of Zimbabwe Special Envoy, H.E Emmerson D. Mnangangwa (2nd left) Zimbabwe ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Lovemore Mazemo (3rd left), Counsellor and Head of Chancery, Mr. Tonderal Ocar Mutuke, Mr. Kashitiku Sarikai (1st right), Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyema during an audience at the State House. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 22 2018.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the special envoy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

The Envoy delivered a letter from the Zimbabwean leader to Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lovemore Mazemog; Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffery Onyema; and others were at the ceremony.

