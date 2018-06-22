President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the special envoy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

The Envoy delivered a letter from the Zimbabwean leader to Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lovemore Mazemog; Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffery Onyema; and others were at the ceremony.