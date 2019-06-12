President Muhammadu Buhari receives the newly elected Senate President Senator Lawan Ahmed and Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege at the Residence State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives the newly elected Senate President Senator Lawan Ahmed and Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege at the Residence State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 11 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari Chats with SSAP Senator Ita Enang, newly elected Senate President Senator Lawan Ahmed and Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege at the Residence State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 11 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari in a handshake with The newly elected Senate President Senator Lawan Ahmed accompanied by the Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege at the Residence State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 11 2019

