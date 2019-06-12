President Muhammadu Buhari in a handshake with The newly elected Senate President Senator Lawan Ahmed accompanied by the Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege at the Residence State House in Abuja.
Former Abia State governor and senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Kalu, has called on the political class to adhere to the tenets of democracy for the sake of nation building.
The Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday ordered universities and other tertiary institutions in the country to exempt blind and deaf people from the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.
WhatsApp has threatened legal action against those who publicly claim the ability to abuse its messaging platform, after the emergence of a raft of companies advertising products to bypass usage restrictions.