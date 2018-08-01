President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari returned from the Economic Community of West African States on Tuesday as the new chairman of the regional body.

He is also faced with defections from the ruling party, which he has said doesn’t bother him.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during his opening prayer at the FEC meeting sought God’s guidance for the present administration “through the interesting times Nigeria is currently passing through.”