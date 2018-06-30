President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Katsina assured that the federal government would provide assistance to those affected by the recent windstorm in the State.

Mr Buhari gave the assurance at the palace of Emir of Katsina, when he visited Katsina State to commiserate with victims of the disaster.

“I am in Katsina State to commiserate with those affected by the windstorm. I went to Bauchi where I saw devastating effects of the disaster. Tell all those affected that I sympathise with them.

“I pray to Allah to avert future occurrence and that the government will assist those affected,” he said.

The president said the government would send a delegation to assess the extent of the damage with a view to giving them all necessary assistance.

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, commended the president for the visit.

“President Buhari is a good leader who really takes care of people, that is why people love him.

“You went to many parts of the country to sympathize with victims of such disaster, that is very commendable,” he said.

The monarch urged the victims to consider the calamity as an act of Allah and prayed to Allah to prevent future occurrence.