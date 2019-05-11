<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday evening hosted the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to Ramadan breakfast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President’s Personal Assistant (Photograph), Sunday Aghaeze, in a pictorial report, made this known in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two of the pictures show the president and Tinubu on a dining table with varieties of food and drinks while the president was seen in the two other pictures walking beside his guest.

Tinubu was absent during the president’s last visit to Lagos shortly before his 10-day private visit to London.

Similarly, Buhari was unable to attend the 2019 Tinubu colloquium at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, to mark Tinubu’s 67th birthday.

Both occurences were interpreted by some Nigerians as a sign of dispute between both men.

The president, who was represented at the event by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was on official engagement at the villa where he was inaugurating the new Micro Pension Plan about the same time the colloquium was holding at the centre.

President Buhari usually uses some days of the Ramadan to host political, traditional and religious leaders as well as other prominent and ordinary citizens to Ramadan breakfast at the villa.