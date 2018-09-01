President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday arrived in Beijing, China for the 7th Summit of the Forum on China —Africa Cooperation.

Buhari was accompanied to Beijing by his wife, Aisha, who is scheduled to participate in a spouses’ programme on China-Africa at the Great Hall of the People, with the theme: ‘‘Joining Hands for a Future of AIDS.’’

Also on the president’s entourage are four governors and four senators.

Others are Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Water Resource, Suleiman Adamu, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu and Minister of State, Aviation Hadi Sirika.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar and the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, will also attend the summit.