Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Tuesday visited Bariga/Somolu Local Council Development Area in Lagos State, where he addressed a town hall meeting during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He was accompanied by the Chairman Bariga LCDA, Hon. Kolade Alabi; Chairman Somolu LCDA, Hon. Abdusalau Ahmed; Senator Anthony Adefuye and other State government officials.