Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was among the people trapped in the traffic gridlock on the Umaru Yar’Adua Way Tuesday morning.

Osinbajo was on his way to the airport to catch a flight to Ado-Ekiti, where he launched the school feeding programme of the Buhari administration. The gridlock was caused by the indigenous residents of the Federal Capital Territory, who blocked the road to protest what they called, the land grabbing by the Nigerian Army.

The Vice President got down from his car, and walked up to the protesters to engage them on their grievances.

The protesters agreed to end the blockade, but the Vice President waited to ensure stalled cars went through.