The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday visited Kaduna State in north-west Nigeria.

He was welcomed to the state by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as well as the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, among others.

Professor Osinbajo, thereafter, proceeded to the venue of the Passing-Out-Parade ceremony of cadets of the Nigerian Air Force Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28.

The event, which held at the Military Training Centre, Kaduna, enjoyed the presence of top military officers and dignitaries.

DSSC is being conducted by the Military Training Centre for university and polytechnic graduates.

The course curriculum covers both military and general service subjects, which broadly introduce the cadets to military regimentation as well as NAF operations and administration.

Accordingly, the cadets during the course which lasts six months receive training in essential aspects such as drill, weapon and field training.