Emeka Aforka, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly and member representing Orumba-North State Constituency, has told Governor Willie Obiano to declare a state of emergency in Orumba-North Local Government Area over erosion devastations.
Isah Sulaiman, President of Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF), said that footballers selected from the just-concluded trials would replace the dissolved national team otherwise known as ‘Special Eagles’.
The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Division of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has conducted a training programme on Electronic Portal Registration for Hajj Tour Operator Companies in Nigeria.