Mr. Omoyele Sowore continued his bid to sell his 2019 presidential ambition to all segments and stakeholders of the Nigerian society earlier in the week with a visit to one of the most revered monarchs in Yorubaland, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alafin of Oyo.

While endorsing the aspiration of his visitor, the monarch said young Nigerians must wake up from their slumber and take over the leadership of the country by participating in politics.

The Alafin noted that young leaders in other parts of the world are bringing positive changes to their country and Nigerian youths can do the same.