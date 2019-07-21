Rising from its inauguration of Ukomu Igala, a socio-cultural organization of Igala nation, Kaduna State chapter, at the weekend, the leaders from the eastern senatorial zone of Kogi State have rejected endorsement of the State governor, Yahaya Bello, for the second term in office.
The Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Anambra State (AMATAS) has suspended the immediate past President General of the Union, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, as Board of Trustees (BOT) member of the association.
Netflix Inc. is removing a controversial graphic scene depicting a youth suicide from its popular young adult drama “13 Reasons Why”, following advice from medical experts, the company said on its Twitter account early on Tuesday.