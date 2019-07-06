Nigeria team picture during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Odion Ighalo scored twice and teed up Alex Iwobi’s winning goal as Nigeria eliminated defending Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon after a thrilling 3-2 victory in Alexandria on Saturday.

China-based forward Ighalo bundled home a scrappy opener but Clarence Seedorf’s Cameroon hit back through Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie with two quick-fire goals before half-time.

Nigeria drew level as Ighalo volleyed in his second just past the hour and he then turned provider to play in Iwobi to steer home three minutes later and set up the prospect of a highly anticipated quarter-final clash with hosts and favourites Egypt.

Seedorf’s penchant for change has seen the former Dutch star heavily rotate his Cameroon side in Egypt, with Karl Toko Ekambi dropping to the bench here and 2017 player of the tournament Christian Bassogog recalled along with Clinton Njie in a bid to breathe life into a faltering attack.

Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr paid the price for resting key players in the shock 2-0 loss to Madagascar, with Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo and Alex Iwobi all returning to the starting line-up.

The Super Eagles eliminated Cameroon in the first knockout round the last time they were reigning champions in 2004, and their bid to repeat history looked on when Ighalo nudged Nigeria ahead with a scrappy opening goal after 19 minutes.

Moments after Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui powered a header over at the other end, Peter Etebo hooked a deep cross to the far post where it was driven back across goal by Omeruo and Ighalo stabbed home via a huge deflection that wrong-footed goalkeeper Andre Onana.

It was the first time Cameroon had conceded in Egypt, but after scoring just twice in three group games the Indomitable Lions matched that output in three frenzied minutes before half-time.

Bahoken pulled Cameroon level on 41 minutes when he ghosted in behind Omeruo to connect with a terrific whipped cross from Bassogog, and Njie soon fired them in front after outpacing Ola Aina to a flick-on, holding his nerve and balance to slip beyond Daniel Akpeyi.

Njie nearly got the better of Akpeyi early in the second half, the Nigeria ‘keeper superbly clawing the ball out from just inside his post after the Marseille winger’s cutback was deflected towards goal.

Rohr introduced Samuel Chukwueze with an hour gone but it was Ighalo, the top scorer in qualifying, who came to the rescue once more with a thumping finish after Ahmed Musa chested a cross into his path.

Ighalo joined Senegal star Sadio Mane on a tournament-leading three goals and he played a key role in Iwobi’s decisive strike on 66 minutes, threading the ball through to the Arsenal winger to side-foot past Onana.

Ngadeu-Ngadjui toed wide at a corner but Cameroon struggled to threaten Nigeria in the closing stages with Ighalo denied a hat-trick late on as Onana plunged low to his right to knock away the forward’s header.

Georges Mandjeck of Cameroon challenged by Alexander Iwobi of Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Stephane Bahoken of Cameroon celebrates goal with teammates during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Ngoran Collins Fai of Cameroon challenged by Ahmed Musa of Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Temitayo Olufisayo Aina of Nigeria challenged by Clinton Njie of Cameroon during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Odion Jude Ighalo of Nigeria celebrates goal with Ahmed Musa of Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019

Nigeria team picture during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Nwankwo Kanu and Samuel Etoo during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Samuel Etoo during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Christian Bassogog of Cameroon challenged by Temitayo Olufisayo Aina of Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Peter Etebo of Nigeria challenged by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of and Pierre Kunde Malong of Cameroon during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019

Stephane Bahoken of Cameroon challenged by Josiah Kenneth Omeruo (l) and William Paul Ekong of Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019

Daniel Amokachi during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Nigeria change room during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Vincent Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi of Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Cameroon warming up during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Nigeria team arrival during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

General view of Stadium during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium, Alexandria on the 06 July 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela-BackpagePix

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories