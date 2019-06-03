<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

John Obi Mikel leads Super Eagles first training section at the Stephen Keshi Stadium as Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo arrived Asaba ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nation in Egypt.

The 32-year-old midfielder last featured for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina in the 2-1 loss in the last group game in Russia.

Gernot Rohr put Mikel and Co to practice as the three-time African Champions prepare for the upcoming friendly match against Zimbabwe June 8.