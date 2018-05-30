True to the words of French President Emmanuel Macron that Malian spiderman, Mamoudou Gassama, would be employed as a firefighter in France, Gassama has started his training.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Gassama shared photos of his visit to the Champerret barracks of the Pompiers De Paris.

The photos showed the 22-year-old being shown the workings of a firefighter vehicle, as well as getting his hands dirty with some on-the-spot training.

Gassama had climbed four storeys to rescue a child on Monday in France and has been hailed as a hero in the country.

He met with President Macron, who gave him French citizenship as well as a job in firefighting.