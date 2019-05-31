Action governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who hits the ground running immediately he was sworn in has visited the Ajegunle home of the family of the LASTMA female officer Mrs. Folasade Arogundade who was killed by a trailer in Lagos while on duty.
The governor was accompanied on the visit by his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.
Governor Sanwo-Olu tweeted: ”@drobafemihamzat and I were in Ajegunle to visit the family of late Mrs. Folasade Arogundade, a LASTMA officer who lost her life in the line of duty this past week. Losing a loved one is never easy. May her soul rest in peace.”
”Emotional intelligence” at work.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]