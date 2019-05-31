<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Action governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who hits the ground running immediately he was sworn in has visited the Ajegunle home of the family of the LASTMA female officer Mrs. Folasade Arogundade who was killed by a trailer in Lagos while on duty.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Governor Sanwo-Olu tweeted: ”@drobafemihamzat and I were in Ajegunle to visit the family of late Mrs. Folasade Arogundade, a LASTMA officer who lost her life in the line of duty this past week. Losing a loved one is never easy. May her soul rest in peace.”

”Emotional intelligence” at work.