Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday visited the family of Kolade Johnson who was shot dead by a police officer while watching football at Onipetesi area of Agege, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to Sanwo-Olu, who condoled with the family of the bereaved, “Life is a gift, an opportunity to create memories, relationships and a legacy that lives beyond us.”