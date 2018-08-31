President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted South West Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a dinner at the First Lady Conference hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The dinner was attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, South West APC NEC and NWC members as well as Governors of Osun, Ondo, Oyo and Kano states.

The president and members of the South West APC Caucus used the opportunity of the dinner to deliberate and strategise on the forthcoming Osun State governorship election slated for Sept. 22.

National chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, had on Wednesday inaugurated a 63-member national campaign council for the Osun governorship election in Abuja.

The Campaign Council is being headed by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the Osun APC gubernatorial candidate, was officially presented to the President at the event. Photos shows Oyetola being presented to President Buhari by Governor Aregbesola.