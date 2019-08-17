<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Reigning FIBA Women’s AfroBasket champions, D’Tigress, have qualified for the final of the 2019 edition of the tournament in Senegal after they defeated Mali 79-58 in the semi-final on Saturday.

The win automatically qualifies coach Otis Hughley’s side for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics pre-qualifying tournament in November.

D’Tigress dominated the Malians in all the quarters winning 25-12, 17-16,17-12 and 20-18.

Evelyn Akhator scored 12 points and 13 rebounds while Ezinne Kalu also churned in 19 points and five assists.

Ify Ibekwe scored 12 points and seven rebounds as D’Tigress extended their winning streak to four at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Hughley admitted after the game that reaching the final wasn’t easy for his team, who had barely one-week preparation.

“The point difference wasn’t a reflection of the match up, I give total credit to the Malians coaching crew and players for the intense game,” Hughley said.

D’Tigress will face Senegal in the final of the 26th edition of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament on Sunday.