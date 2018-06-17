Diego Maradona has apologised for violating ongoing FIFA World Cup non-smoking rules after puffing a cigar during Argentina’s 1-1 draw with Iceland in Moscow.

The Argentina icon was seen with the cigar during the game at Spartak Stadium on Saturday and said he was unaware of the regulations as nerves got the better of him in a match where Lionel Messi missed a penalty.

“Today was a difficult day for the Argentines, with a lot of tension in our debut in the World Cup.

“Everyone has their way of feeling things. I honestly did not know that no one can smoke in the stadiums,” he said on Instagram.

“I apologise to everyone and the organisation. Come on Argentina, let’s support our guys, now more than ever!”

Smoking and vaping is prohibited inside all 12 World Cup stadiums at the tournament.