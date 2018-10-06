



At the ongoing National Convention of All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos and Babajide Sanwoolu, the party’s Governorship candidate walked into the Eagle Square venue together.

They and others are there right now to ratify the presidential candidacy of Muhammadu Buhari, the party’s consensus flag bearer for 2019.

Ambode and Sanwo-Olu went for each other’s jugulars in Lagos recently when they contested for the party’s ticket for 2019. At a point, Ambode hit Sanwo-Olu below the belt, an action that made the Lagos governor a target of vicious attacks.

After the battle was lost and won, Ambode accepted defeat and congratulated his rival. The atmosphere of Lagos that was politically tense became cool.