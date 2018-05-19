Yoruba movie star, Aisha Abimbola, popularly known as Omoge Campus, was buried in Canada on Thursday.

Her colleague, Lola Alao, shared photos from the burial ceremony on her Instagram page on Saturday.

Abimbola was buried according to Islamic rites at 2.30pm Canadian time, which is 8.30pm Nigerian time.

The actress died on Wednesday, a news which took her colleagues by surprise.

Odunlade Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Bisola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, Bisola Badmus, Ronke Odusanya among other top Nollywood artistes have expressed shock over the news of Aisha’s death.

She died of breast cancer at the age of 42.