Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday visited Hollywood during his working visit to the United States.

Osinbajo said the visit was an “interactive investment forum with institutions and individuals in Hollywood.”

He added that “creativity and talent abound in Nigeria and we are open for business. I met with reps from Universal studios, Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, IMAX, Disney and a host of others.”

The VP’s entourage to Hollywood included singer, Tuface; media owner, Mo Abudu; Terra Kulture founder, Bolanle Austen Peters; Managing Director of Nigeria Film Corporation, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe; Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Segun Awolowo, and others.

Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director of Bank of Industry, during the investment forum, said “BOI has committed $20m to more than 40 projects in the Nigerian film industry—in infrastructure, distribution, content development etc. The Bank is ready to do, even more, having recently raised about $1bn.”

Dr Dipeolu, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters said “We want to promote cooperation between Nigerian & international players, and attract investment to Nigeria. We will be discussing infrastructure, intellectual property protection, etc.”