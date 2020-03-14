<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, dethroned Emir of Kano played host to Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna; Tunde Bakare, senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, and Hadiza Bala Usman, director of Nigerian Port Authority.

The former emir had arrived Lagos on Friday night from Awe, Nasarawa, where he was on exile following a court order annulling the order to keep him in confinement.

Before arriving Lagos, Sanusi had a brief stop at Nasarawa government house in company of el-Rufai before departing for Lagos via Abuja.