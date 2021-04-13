



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday, met with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The meeting was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.

The meeting came days after the 79-year-old general overseer disclosed that eight members of his church kidnapped in Kaduna had been released.

Newsmen had reported that members of RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were attacked on March 26 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road, on their way to a programme.





Subsequently, Adeboye had on April 8 said all the eight kidnapped members of the church were taken to hospital for examination after they regained freedom.

This newspaper had also reported that on the night of March 11, bandits invaded the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Mando in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted 39 students.

Though about 10 of the students have regained freedom, others are still in captivity.

El-Rufai had also ruled out payment of ransom or any form of negotiation with the kidnappers.