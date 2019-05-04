<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had a crowded day in eastern Nigeria on Friday visiting Enugu, Anambra and Delta States.

In Anambra, he inspected the Second Niger Bridge.

He also had a Family Chat in Onitsha where he visited the family of Mrs Esther Chika, the best Homegrown School Feeding cook in Anambra State.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi received the Vice President in Enugu. Minister of Power, Housing and Works, Babatunde Fashola, conducted Osinbajo round the Second Niger Bridge project site.

Osinbajo also visited the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, who is also the Chairman of traditional rulers in South-East.