Ogun State Government has disinfected all its markets, motor parks and other exposed places. Flagging off the exercise at Kuto Market in Abeokuta, the State capital, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said the exercise which was done simultaneously in Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu and Ilaro, would see markets, parks, police stations, schools, shops, among others disinfected.

“The whole idea is because we know that Coronavirus can stay in a place for between six to eight days, depending on who is giving the statistics, and we are going to do this from time to time to make sure that our people are not contracting the virus.

“We are deploying different grades of equipment appropriate for different purposes like the big fire trucks, backpacks and other equipment mounted on vehicles as well as about 900 personnel that have been assigned in all the four divisions of the State to carry out the exercise”, he explained.





Mr. Talabi said though it may take time to get to some of the high traffic areas, he assured that places with large population would be fumigated as government does not want these places to be sources where people would contract COVID-19.

The State’s chief scribe noted that the exercise would be continuous, enjoining the people to partner with government by disinfecting their homes, especially now that children are at home to guard against transmitting the virus through them.

The SSG while assuring the people that chemicals used in the fumigation exercise, though very effective against virus and bacterias, are not toxic, as they do not affect the skin or surfaces, enjoined them to watch out for people with symptoms of the virus and call 08001235678, for urgent response from government health officials.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu Balogun, said the fumigation of public places was part of government measures in containing the spread of the deadly virus in the State.

Hon. Balogun who solicited the co-operation of the people at ensuring the success of the exercise, assured that his Ministry was up to the task and had deployed men and materials to the four divisions of the State.