



Odion Ighalo is in buoyant mood following Al Shabab’s league win against Damak.

The 31-year-old bagged a brace for Al Al Shabab in the encounter.

Ighalo put the Lions ahead in the 12th minute after he was set up by Abdullah Al Zoari.

The visitors rallied back courtesy of Emilio Zelaya’s 20 minutes strike.





The Nigerian netted the winning goal six minutes before the break.

He took the social media to celebrate the win.

“+3 points,” Ighalo tweeted.

The forward has now scored three goals and provided one assist in five league appearances for the Lions.