Nigerians in The Netherlands Monday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to speedily put an end to the protracted killings of innocent Nigerians in the country.

They also tasked citizens to play active roles in the effort to end violence ravaging the country.

This call was made when Buhari met with the Netherlands’ Chapter of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) on the sidelines of his official visit to The Hague, Netherlands Monday.

According to a statement by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, NIDO Chairman, Julius Nwakpa, while speaking on the security situation in Nigeria, urged both “the government and security team to accelerate stoppage of unfortunate killings in the country.”

He said Nwankpa also tasked Nigerians “to play their roles in breaking the cycle of violence, which usually has no winner.”

It also said Nwankpa commended Buhari on the war against corruption for which he said the president had “earned respect around the world.”

It added that the NIDO chairman commended the president on what he described as high improvement in infrastructural development, and for signing into law “the Diaspora Commission Bill,” which he hoped would “become effective as soon as possible.”

The statement said the president was pleased by Nigerians’ level of intellectual and professional achievements and equally praised members of NIDO for representing Nigeria well, and for always being in touch with their motherland.

“I am pleased with the quality of people I am seeing. You are high quality people. Congratulations on your personal achievements,” the president was quoted as saying.

According to Adesina, those who met Buhari besides Nwankpa, were Dr. Mustapha Gidado, a specialist in tuberculosis, having oversight over management of the disease in 22 countries; Lola Visser Mabogunje, a performance monitoring expert; Dr Peter Ngene, a research scientist and Assistant Professor at Utrecht University; Engineer Cornelius Obot, a software expert, and Toyin Loyo, an artist and culture enthusiast of international repute.

He said the delegation presented the gift of an artwork called “Light to President Buhari,” with Toyin Loyo, the creator of the work saying: “The work is illuminating. You bring light, which will never go out, and which will shine round the clock.”