The Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday held an interdenominational church service at the NAF Base Protestant Church, Makurdi, to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day anniversary.

Speaking at the occasion, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command NAF Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, informed the congregation made up of officers, airmen, airwomen including their families, that following directives received from Headquarters NAF Abuja, the Command held the Church service as part of activities lined up by the NAF to celebrate Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary slated for 1st October, 2O19.

He noted that God loves Nigeria, adding that He will continue to see the country through all its endeavours and challenges.

Earlier in a sermon titled ‘Responsible Stewardship’, the Catholic Priest of St Lawrence Catholic Church, NAF Base Makurdi, Group Captain (Reverend Father) Amos Barack, who took his Bible text from Amos Chapter 8 verses 4-8, advised officers and men of the NAF to be faithful in their service and duties to the country.

“We are going to account for whatsoever was entrusted into our hands as individuals, wives and children,” the chaplain admonished.

Rev Fr Barak offered prayers of God’s guidance, protection and success for President Muhammadu Buhari, members of National Assembly, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, and other Nigerian leaders.